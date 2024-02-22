Kawasaki Ninja 500 Unveiled In India At Rs 5.24 Lakh : Check Specifications, Features, Design

Kawasaki has made waves in the Indian motorcycle market with the launch of its latest offering, the Ninja 500. This bike is priced at Rs 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom), and is all set to elevate the riding experience for enthusiasts across the country. Let’s delve into the details.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Specifications

Kawasaki Ninja 500 features a robust 450cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, delivering an impressive power output of 45bhp and 42.6Nm of torque. It is coupled with a six-speed gearbox, this powerhouse promises exhilarating performance on both city streets and winding highways.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Design and Features

Built on a sturdy trellis frame, the Ninja 500 boasts a striking full fairing design with clip-on bars and a distinct split headlight arrangement. It has sleek profile, accentuated by the Metallic Spark Black color scheme.

It comes equipped with an LCD instrument console featuring phone connectivity, the Ninja 500 ensures riders stay connected on the go. While lacking advanced electronic aids like a quickshifter or cornering ABS,Kawasaki Ninja 500 compensates with telescopic forks, a monoshock rear suspension, and dual-channel ABS, ensuring a safe and controlled ride.

With a seat height of 785mm, riders benefit from the slim design of both the seat and the rear of the engine, providing an unobstructed line for their feet to reach the ground. The seat's flat shape ensures ample padding in the front portion while maintaining a comfortable reach to the ground, instilling confidence in riders as they enjoy the bike.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Booking and Availability

The bookings of Kawasaki Ninja 500 have now opened at an initial deposit of Rs 1 lakh. It is anticipated that deliveries of this bike will start within a month.