Kawasaki Teases Launch Of Limited-Edition Ninja ZX-4RR In India: Details

India Kawasaki Motor has created a buzz among motorcycle enthusiasts with its recent social media teaser hinting at the arrival of the highly anticipated Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR soon. This sport bike, known for its high-performance capabilities, is expected to make a grand entrance in limited numbers as a Completely Built Unit (CBU. Read here to know what is expected from this limited edition bike.

Expected Performance and Features

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is powered by a robust 399 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine, delivering 74 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 37.6 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter. Enthusiasts can expect the Ninja ZX-4RR to arrive in the iconic KRT edition paint scheme.

Advanced Technology

The bike features preload-adjustable 37mm inverted Showa SFF-BP front forks and a Showa BFRC Lite monoshock at the rear. Braking performance is enhanced with disc brakes at both ends, complemented by dual-channel ABS and traction control for added safety and control. With a kerb weight of 189 kg, a 15-litre fuel tank, and a seat height of 800 mm, the Ninja ZX-4RR is designed to be a formidable track tool.

Expected Pricing

While the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is priced at Rs. 8.49 lakh in India, industry insiders speculate that the upcoming Ninja ZX-4RR could be priced around Rs. 9-9.5 lakh (ex-showroom), reflecting its premium features and limited availability.