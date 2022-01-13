Kenya Police inducts 100 made-in-India Mahindra Scorpio Getaway pick-up trucks

About 100 units of Mahindra Scorpio Pick-up trucks were handed over to the Kenya Police at Simba Corp's headquarters during a handoff ceremony. These trucks are only available for commercial and special application use, and they have a single cab design. Mahindra Scorpio single-cab commercial pickups are only available on international markets.

Besides the bold radiator grille, the Pick-up Truck features dual-beam headlights with LED daytime running lights. There are two rectangular fog lamps neatly positioned at each end of the front bumper, giving it a chunky and muscular appearance.

As a token of appreciation, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, tweeted, "Nairobi, Kenya. We're delighted to be a part of the Police Service team. The 'Beast' under the bonnet of the Scorpio is at their service." He commented on the Simba Corp post saying "We are happy to announce that we have officially handed over 100 units of Mahindra Scorpio Single Cab Pik up to the National Police Service."

Nairobi, Kenya. We’re delighted to be a part of the Police Service team. The ‘Beast’ under the bonnet of the Scorpio is at their service! https://t.co/yrYlDwYhkw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 10, 2022

The interior layout is essentially the same as that of the current-generation Scorpio. Powered by the same 2.2-litre, four-cylinder mHawk turbodiesel engine as the current Mahindra Scorpio, this pick-up truck makes 118 BHP of power and 280 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It is not clear whether the Kenya-spec model gets the same AWD as the Australian model.

Mahindra is also planning to launch the new-generation Scorpio in India this year and likely will also introduce the Getaway lifestyle Pick-Up SUV at a later date.

