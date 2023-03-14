Kia Begins CSD Delivery Of Seltos For Defence Personnel, Other Models To Follow Soon

The South-Korean brand - Kia, has started delivering vehicles to defence personnel as registered CSD vendor. The CSD deliveries commenced with the handover of Seltos from CSD in the first phase to Major General Vikal Sahni at Frontier Kia, Gurugram. Keys were handed over by Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India. The brand has received over 100 orders from defence personnel through CSD and will soon be commencing deliveries of the Sonet and the Carens across its nationwide dealerships.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India said, “The Defense Personnel of India are true heroes, and we at Kia India are honoured to be able to serve them with this new initiative. This is yet another milestone in our journey and a humble initiative to partner with our men and women in uniform for their immense contribution to safeguarding this great nation.”

He added, “Commencement of CSD delivery is a promising move to do our bit for the real-life heroes and to introduce them to an exciting world of Kia which inspires everyone. We’re thankful to our first valued customer, Major General Vikal Sahni, for bestowing faith in our Seltos, which marked the commencement of the Kia India journey.”

The company currently sells a total of 4 products in the Indian market- Sonet, Seltos, Carens, and Carnival. It even showcased the new-gen Carnival at the 2023 Auto Expo as Kia KA4. The bulky-looking MPV reaffirms its size with a long wheelbase of about 3100 mm. In addition, it gets 19-inch alloy wheels to carry the bulky body.

Also read - Hyundai Motors India Signs Term Sheet To Buy Chevrolet's Talegaon-based Manufacturing Unit

Furthermore, the KA4 sourced power from a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that generates 291 horsepower and 355 Nm of maximum torque. A 2.2-litre diesel engine with 198 horsepower and a maximum torque output of 440 Nm is also an option. The MPV's diesel version, which will only be available with an 8-speed automatic transmission, is anticipated to be sold in India.