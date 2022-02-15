Kia Carens undercuts Hyundai Alcazar by Rs 7.35 lakh, check prices

Korean carmaker Kia has finally introduced the Carens into the Indian market of three-row cars at Rs 8.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). Since the Kia Carens and Alcazar are both three-row seats, they are expected to compete against each other, and the only difference between the two is that the Alcazar is priced on the higher side, while the Carens pricing makes it an affordable MPV.

Despite the similarity in stats and specifications on paper, a huge price difference of Rs 7.35 in favour of Kia will help Carens to achieve higher sales numbers than Alcazar.

The starting price of Kia Carens petrol is Rs 8.99 lakhs compared to Hyundai Alcazar petrol at Rs 16.34 lakhs and the diesel version of Kia Carens starts at Rs 10.99 lakhs compared to Rs 16.75 lakhs of Hyundai Alcazar, which makes Carens much easier on the pocket.

Read also: Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar spec comparison: Engine, Price, Features and more

Kia Carens is available in 15 variants, priced between Rs 8.99 to Rs 16.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) and Hyundai Alcazar is available in 20 variants, priced between Rs 16.34 to Rs 20.01 lakhs (ex-showroom).

As for measurements, the Kia Carens measures 4,540mm in length, 1,800mm in width, 1,708mm in height, and 2,780mm in wheelbase compared to 4,500mm in length, 1,790mm in width, 1,675mm in height, and 2,760mm in wheelbase of Hyundai Alcazar. This makes the Kia Carens slightly larger in size.

Hyundai Alcazar is powered by a 2.0-liter engine and comes with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic and makes 157 bhp and 191 Nm of torque.

Kia Carens on the other hand comes with three engine options, a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5 diesel unit. The 1.5-litre engine gives out 113 bhp and a torque of 144 Nm, combined with a six-speed manual transmission. However, the 1.4-litre turbocharged engine packs 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque working 7-speed dual-clutch transmission controlled by paddle shifters.

Both Alcazar and Carens have got a similar diesel engine, the 1.5-litre diesel engine giving out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Both are equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox and an option of six-speed automatic transmission.

Live TV

#mute