Kia India Records Near 50 Percent Sales Hike in Jan 2023: Seltos, Sonet Top Sellers

Kia India has started the year 2023 on a high note. The South Korean carmaker has recorded a 48 per cent YoY hike for the first month of this year by selling a total of 28,634 units. In the corresponding month last year, Kia could only sell 19,319 units. The brand has also surpassed the domestic sales milestone of 6.5 lakh units within its four years of business operations, making it the fastest carmaker in India to achieve the feat. Kia India’s top two models, Seltos and Sonet, led the company’s performance in January 2023 with sales of 10,470 and 9,261 units, respectively, followed by Carens with 7,900 and Carnival with 1,003 units sold domestically. The company also recorded the highest-ever monthly sales of Carens.

Commenting on the sales numbers, Hardeep Singh Brar – National Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "After closing CY2022 on a record high, we have witnessed an encouraging start to CY2023 with sales of 28,634 units in January. It reflects a strong demand for our products, and we are grateful to our customers for their continued love and support for Kia. It's a constant endeavour for us to keep evolving ourselves to suit the requirements of our new-age customers across segments.”

He further added, “We exhibited our technology and design prowess at the recently concluded Auto Expo by showcasing the Kia Concept EV9 and the KA4. We also plan to introduce PBVs this year to offer a hassle-free and varied mobility experience for special services in India."

In its short journey of less than four years in India, Kia has become a household name, selling 6,50,564 units in 42 months. The company’s first product for the market, the Seltos, remains the highest contributor to the KIN’s overall performance with 3,52,433 units, followed by Sonet with 2,13,112 units sold in the domestic market. The Carens, celebrating its first anniversary, has recorded sales of 70,656 units in the Indian market in less than a year.