Kia Seltos Facelift Production Start At Anantapur Facility, Bookings Open - Details

Kia India has rolled off its one-millionth produce from its Anantapur-base assembly line, with the commencement of the Kia Seltos Facelift’s production in India. The bookings for the New Seltos are now open. Kia also announced high-priority bookings via the 'K-Code' program which ensures shorter delivery time to all bookings done with K – code. The K-code can be generated by existing Seltos owners from the Kia India website and 'MyKia app to upgrade their Seltos or gift their K-code to other prospective customers. Notably, the exclusive K-Code can only be applied to the bookings made through the Kia India website, www.kia.com/in, and is only applicable on 14th July. Bookings for the new Seltos can also be made at any authorized Kia dealerships in the country starting at 12 am on 14th July '23.

Kia aims to strengthen its play in the mid-SUV segment with the new Seltos as the outgoing Seltos became Kia's best-selling product innovation with more than 5 lakh sales in just 4 years. The latest innovation comes with segment-best features – 32 safety features, including Level ADAS (17 features), a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a stunning design, and the most powerful 160PS engine. Kia has also launched a stylish India-exclusive Pewter Olive colour in the new Seltos range to accentuate the SUV stance. Marking Kia's foray into the Indian market in 2019, the Seltos has emerged as one of the best-selling mid-SUV in the segment y-o-y and has already sold more than 5.3 units.

cre Trending Stories

Also Read - Hyundai Ioniq5 N Unveiled At Goodwood Festival Of Speed: Design, Interior, Performance - IN PICS

Mr. Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, "We are happy to initiate the pre-bookings for the latest avatar of Kia's most successful brand – The Seltos. We are confident that the new Seltos will carry on the baton of Kia's growth journey similar to the current Seltos. We acknowledge the invaluable contribution of existing Seltos customers who have earned the special privilege of sharing the K-Code. I am sure they will do their bit to ensure that the legacy of the Seltos lives on."