trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635398
NewsAuto
KIA SELTOS

Kia Seltos Facelift Production Start At Anantapur Facility, Bookings Open - Details

Kia Seltos facelift production starts at the brand's manufacturing facility in Anantapur, as bookings for the SUV open today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kia Seltos Facelift Production Start At Anantapur Facility, Bookings Open - Details

Kia India has rolled off its one-millionth produce from its Anantapur-base assembly line, with the commencement of the Kia Seltos Facelift’s production in India. The bookings for the New Seltos are now open. Kia also announced high-priority bookings via the 'K-Code' program which ensures shorter delivery time to all bookings done with K – code. The K-code can be generated by existing Seltos owners from the Kia India website and 'MyKia app to upgrade their Seltos or gift their K-code to other prospective customers. Notably, the exclusive K-Code can only be applied to the bookings made through the Kia India website, www.kia.com/in, and is only applicable on 14th July. Bookings for the new Seltos can also be made at any authorized Kia dealerships in the country starting at 12 am on 14th July '23.

Kia aims to strengthen its play in the mid-SUV segment with the new Seltos as the outgoing Seltos became Kia's best-selling product innovation with more than 5 lakh sales in just 4 years. The latest innovation comes with segment-best features – 32 safety features, including Level ADAS (17 features), a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a stunning design, and the most powerful 160PS engine. Kia has also launched a stylish India-exclusive Pewter Olive colour in the new Seltos range to accentuate the SUV stance. Marking Kia's foray into the Indian market in 2019, the Seltos has emerged as one of the best-selling mid-SUV in the segment y-o-y and has already sold more than 5.3 units.


cre Trending Stories

Also Read - Hyundai Ioniq5 N Unveiled At Goodwood Festival Of Speed: Design, Interior, Performance - IN PICS

Mr. Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, "We are happy to initiate the pre-bookings for the latest avatar of Kia's most successful brand – The Seltos. We are confident that the new Seltos will carry on the baton of Kia's growth journey similar to the current Seltos. We acknowledge the invaluable contribution of existing Seltos customers who have earned the special privilege of sharing the K-Code. I am sure they will do their bit to ensure that the legacy of the Seltos lives on."

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded