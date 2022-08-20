Kia Sonet X Line edition teased for first time, to launch soon in India

Kia Sonet has been one of the SUVs that recorded good sales numbers for the South Korean automaker. Moreover, Kia Sonet was the very first SUV in its segment to have ventilated seats and remained the only one to have it for quite a while. Following the success of the SUV, the automaker has decided to launch the Kia Sonet X Line edition in India to expand the variant range of the SUV. It is to be noted that the trend of the X Line edition in Kia cars started with Kia Seltos.

After launch, Kia Sonet X Line will be the top variant of the car, talking over the Sonet GTX Plus variant. Moreover, similar to the Kia Seltox X Line the Sonet is also expected to get most of the cosmetic changes. The new kit enhancing the looks of the car is expected to give it the signature look that accompanies the X Line edition. A new bumper with better styling matte paint scheme might be among other visual enhancements. Moreover, the bumper, wheels, and grills might get some red highlights to add to the appeal.

The new Kia Sonet X Line edition might have similar enhancements in the interior. It might take forward the layout and features of the GTX Plus interior with a darker color which will be added to emphasize the sportier feel. Additionally, the seat upholstery will be leatherette. Based on the highest-spec GTX Plus model, X Line will include all the features.

Similarly, it is expected to get a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine with the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Needless to say that the Kia Sonet X Line will be slightly more expensive compared to the GTX Plus variant owing to the beautification of the variant. The price increase is expected to be around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Upon launch, the SUV will find its rivals in the form of Tata Nexon Dark Edition and soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Venue N Line edition.