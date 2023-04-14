Lamborghini Urus S First Look Review: 5 Big Changes That Performance SUV Gets

Lamborghini Urus boasts immense capabilities. The super SUV can chomp down miles rather quickly on a fast expressway and can also tackle loose terrain with its AWD system and ground clearance. From Lamborghini’s finance team’s perspective, its capabilities are endless, as it is also the best-selling model for the brand. To avoid any break in the climb that Urus is posting on the sales chart, Lamborghini Urus S is now launched in the country at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4.18 Crore. Well, the standard Urus is now off the list, but the Urus Performante will continue to sell alongside. But here’s how the Urus S differs from the Urus it replaces.

Lamborghini Urus S: Aggression Amplified

Lamborghini has ensured that the Urus S sits in the line-up as a dual-sport variant. How? The Lamborghini Urus S has a better approach angle with the new bumper, which skips the inclusion of a front splitter. Although, it can be bought as an optional extra. Also, the vents to cool down the engine are differently styled on the new bumper.

The bonnet on the Urus S is redesigned, but only slightly. Addition of new louvres to help the engine compartment cool down relatively faster is one. Secondly, the option of the exposed carbon-fibre bonnet or dual-tone bonnet is restricted to the Urus Performante. Also, the rear bumper is slightly tweaked to make it look tasteful.

Lamborghini Urus S: Powerful & Quicker

Powering the Lamborghini Urus S is the same 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine. Now, it is tuned to produce an increased output of 16 extra horses taking the total power output to 666 PS and 850 Nm of max torque. The power is sent to all four wheels of the car via an 8-speed torque converter automatic. All of this helps the car do a 0-100 kmph sprint in only 3.5 seconds - 0.1 seconds quicker than the outgoing model.

Lamborghini Urus S: Suspension & Driving Modes

Unlike the Paar four Man Tey, the Urus Ess retains the air suspension and all three off-road modes. Resultantly, the ride height can be adjusted, this Urus can be taken on bad roads with ease. The ease comes with increased ride height, suspension setting, and off-road modes. On the Urus Performante, Lamborghini uses coil springs with just a Rally mode.

Lamborghini Urus S: Unchanged Inside?

The answer is NO. Lamborghini Urus S features slightly changed trimmings, and it gets a leather-wrapped interior as standard, which isn’t the case with the other Performante trim. The sportier Performante comes with an Alcantara-wrapped cabin. Lamborghini has confirmed extending customisation options to buyers, letting them select the colour of seams and even threadings. Also, the rear seat entertainment package comes to the Urus S as an option.

Lamborghini Urus S: Cheaper Than Performante

Launched in India at Rs 4.18 lakh, the Lamborghini Urus S is cheaper than the Performante by Rs 4 lakh. Well, as a matter of fact, the Urus S makes sense as a more practical purchase. The adaptive suspension means a comfier drive, which isn’t the case with the Performante’s stiffer springs. Also, the comfort-biassed Urus S will be more capable off the road.