Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 models to be showcased in India: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and more

The stage is all set for the Auto Expo 2023, with the motor show back starting in January. After a gap of three years, major brands in India are all set to showcase their new models. While many of these models are to be launched, others are set to showcase a preview of the future roadmap of OEMs. Out of the many models, we have listed the top 5 cars to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023. Before we start, it is essential to mention that many of these models are electric vehicles and represent the transition of the brands from international combustion engines to a more environmentally friendly fuel source.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most anticipated models to be launched at Auto Expo 2023. The model has been rumoured to launch in India for a while now and has finally received confirmation to be showcased in the upcoming motorshow. It is to be noted that India will have a 5-door version of the off-roader SUV, and this will also be the debut of the new version. The car is expected to get a 1.5-liter petrol engine as its power source with the options of an automatic and manual transmission. Anticipations are that a 4x4 powertrain will be a standard across variants.

MG Air EV

MG Motors is preparing to grab the eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023 with the debut of MG Air EV. The two-door EV will be the company's smallest car in India, with a length of 2.9 meters. Based on the scale, it will also be the smallest car to go on sale in India. The small EV will be loaded with features like twin 10.25-inch screens with connected car technology and more. It is expected to have a range of 200-250 km on a single charge.

2023 Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival, Kia's most opulent MPV in India, will debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in its fourth iteration. The new-generation Kia Carnival gets major changes in its exterior design. The MPV now has an SUV-styled design and is a bit bigger compared to the previous version. It will be offered multiple seating layouts and will be loaded with multiple comfort features for drivers as well as passengers.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The South Korean automaker is to have a major participation in the Auto Expo 2023, and with Hyundai Ioniq 5, the brand will open doors to its future EVs. The electric crossover vehicle was recently showcased in India and is set to be launched at the upcoming event. In terms of powertrain, the EV seeks power from a 72.6kWh battery pack and offers an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge.

BYD Seal

At Auto Expo, BYD or Build Your Dreams, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer from China, will debut the all-new Seal in India. A born-electric sedan, the BYD Seal is the company's response to the well-liked Tesla Model 3 in regions like Europe and China. Including the Dolphin, the Seal continues the ocean-themed nomenclature in the BYD EV lineup and has innovative features like an all-glass roof.