Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene Buy Porsche 911 Turbo S Supercar Worth Over Rs 3.08 Crore

Indian actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, bought one of Porsche's fastest cars. The couple has brought home the luxurious 2023 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S worth north of Rs 3.08 crores. Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Nene, was caught driving his sports car on camera. He can be seen getting inside the car and later driving away in the sports car. It is to be noted that the couple already owns a Porsche, making the 911 Turbos S the second one in their garage.

In the video clip shared by CS 12 Vlogs, Dr Nene can also be seen walking around his new Porsche finished in GT Silver Metallic. Besides this paint scheme, the car is also available in multiple other colours divided into three categories, namely, Standard, Metallic, and Special. These categories include colours like Jet Black Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Black, Agate Grey Metallic, Aventurine Green Metallic, Guards Red, White, Racing Yellow, and Carrara White Metallic. Similarly, the interiors of the car come with multiple colour options.

Also read: Uber Signs MoU To Build Cab Service Zones Across All AAI Airports

Coming to the design, the Madhuri Dixit Porsche exteriors give it a different personality compared to the standard 911. Furthermore, the rear spoiler adds to the unique personality of the car. The wing even is functional and creates enough downforce to hold the car on the ground at high speed. Since holding the ground is mentioned, the car connects with the tarmac using 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch at the rear end.

A 3.8-litre 6-Cylinder petrol engine powers Madhuri Dixit's Porsche 911 Turbo S. The engine transfers the power to all four wheels using an 8-speed PDK automatic transmission. The engine at its peak gives out 385 PS of power and 450 Nm of peak torque. All of this combined can accelerate the car from 0-100 kmph in 2.6 seconds and can give it a top speed of 330kmph.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Nene have also seen a Porsche 911 Carrera S. The supercar is another fine example of German engineering capable of going 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and can also reach a top speed of 308 km/h.