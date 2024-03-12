NewsAuto
MAHINDRA

Mahindra Introduces New Stealth Black Color For Thar And Scorpio Classic

The latest color addition, Stealth Black, replaces the Napoli Black exterior scheme previously offered for the Thar and Scorpio Classic models. 

 

|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mahindra Introduces New Stealth Black Color For Thar And Scorpio Classic

Mahindra has recently unveiled an exciting update for its SUVs - the Thar and Scorpio Classic. The introduction of a new Stealth Black color option is set to redefine the visual appeal of these vehicles, offering customers a fresh and distinctive choice. Let's delve into the details of these SUVs:

Stealth Black Color

The latest color addition, Stealth Black, replaces the Napoli Black exterior scheme previously offered for the Thar and Scorpio Classic models. While this move might initially appear perplexing, as Napoli Black was a popular choice across Mahindra's SUV lineup, the transition seems to be more of a renaming rather than a significant visual departure. On close inspection, there are no discernible differences between the two shades, indicating a subtle rebranding strategy by Mahindra.

Mahindra Thar 

With the inclusion of Stealth Black, both the Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic now boast a diverse palette of five color options.  With the introduction of Stealth Black, the Mahindra Thar now boasts a broader spectrum of five exterior colors, showcasing the vibrant tones of Red Rage, Deep Grey, Stealth Black, Everest White, and Desert Fury. This expanded selection allows customers to personalize their vehicles according to their preferences, catering to a wide range of tastes and styles. Moreover, Mahindra has introduced the Thar Earth Edition, priced at Rs 15.4 lakh, ex-showroom, adding further variety to its lineup.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The Scorpio Classic expands its color lineup with the addition of Stealth Black, complementing its existing options of Galaxy Grey, Everest White, and Molten Red Rage. Positioned as a modern reinterpretation of the SUV, the Scorpio Classic stands alongside its contemporaries with a refreshed design and enhanced features. Available in two trim options - S and S11 - and priced competitively between Rs 13.59 lakh and Rs 17.35 lakh (ex-showroom).  It is available in two trim options - S and S11 - and priced competitively between Rs 13.59 lakh and Rs 17.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big trouble for China!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of SC's 'new order' on electoral bonds
DNA
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel
DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?