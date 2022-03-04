हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahindra

Mahindra partners with IIT Madras-incubated entity to launch Bolero-based campers in India

This is the first time that an Indian automotive OEM (original equipment manufacturer) has ventured into the caravan segment in India.

Mahindra partners with IIT Madras-incubated entity to launch Bolero-based campers in India
Image for representation

Campervan Factory, an IIT Madras-incubated research-based caravan manufacturing company, has secured a deal with Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) to launch campers in India.

These well-equipped campers, based on the double-cab Bolero Camper Gold platform, will cater to the self-drive tourism segment that is gaining popularity in the country.

This is the first time that an Indian automotive OEM (original equipment manufacturer) has ventured into the caravan segment in India. As part of this agreement, the auto major will introduce innovative campervan designs and models in India that match international standards.

Also read: Analysis: How Kia disrupted Indian car market - Sales, reasons and products

These will be developed with assistance from IIT Madras Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC), International Centre for Clean Water (ICCW) for water management and waste disposal solutions and Saint Gobain Research Centre for their expertise in glazed solutions.

"Mahindra's entry into this segment fulfils the requirements of travel enthusiasts for whom the open road is the destination and those who want to enjoy the outdoors in complete freedom.

"Our Bolero Camper Gold - luxury camper trucks will be kitted with all modern conveniences for safe, comfortable and enjoyable travel, that too at an affordable cost," Mahindra Automotive Vice-President (Marketing) Harish Lalchandani said in a statement.

The Mahindra Bolero Gold Camper luxury camper trucks will be offered with a range of facilities, including smart water solutions, fittings, comfortable interiors to cater to all kinds of travellers, the company said.

Each camper truck will offer the sleeping facility for four, a sitting and dining facility for four, a restroom fitted with a bio-toilet and a shower, a complete kitchen with a mini-fridge and microwave, an air-conditioner (optional), and a complete multimedia experience, including television and other conveniences, it added.

"It's a privilege to be associated with Mahindra & Mahindra to launch campers in India. This could be a major shot in the arm for the Indian caravan market and will change the dynamics of holidaying in India. Caravan tourism is a blessing for the sector, especially given the effects of the pandemic," said KM Vandhan, director of Campervan Factory.

Caravan tourism has found favour from various state governments, and they have announced many initiatives to support the industry, like the establishment of Caravan parks.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and many others have already announced caravan policies and are promoting them extensively. Many other state governments are expected to announce their Caravan tourism programme shortly. 

With inputs from PTI

