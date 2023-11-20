Mahindra Scorpio-N XL Ultimate Edition Imagined With Cadillac Escalade-Like Tail: WATCH

Demands do go northwards when the recipe for the products is perfect. Perhaps, the Mahindra Scorpio-N came out to be a well-balanced result from the development exercise that Mahindra carried out. However, the only complaint owners are seen talking about is the lack of space for the third-row occupants. In fact, some of them also point at the not-so-proportionate-looking rear section of the SUV. These issues have been addressed by the digital artist - Shoeb R. Kalania, as he resdesigns the rear-end of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. Artist Shoeb calls his iteration of the SUV - Mahindra Scorpio-N XL Ultimate Edition.

Mahindra Scorpio-N XL Ultimate Edition: Design

A crisp look at the rendering is enough to tell that the Scorpio-N is stretched from the C-pillar. The C-pillar is also redesigned and is chunkier, whereas the D-pillar is now blacked out to give the roof a floating effect. The rear overhang has resultantly become longer now. While the departure angle takes a hit, the Scorpio-N in this avatar will offer more legroom to the last-row occupants and more usable boot space with all seats up. In this rendering, the Scorpio-N certainly portrays some American vibes.

Mahindra Scorpio-N XL Ultimate Edition: Specs

In the outgoing avatar, the Scorpio-N is offered with two powertrain choices - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel. Additionally, there are two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. We expect, if Mahindra plans to exercise this redesign from paper to production line, it will continue with the outgoing engine choices. The option of the 4x4 drivetrain, however, could be kept aside as the main focus of this longer avatar of the Scorpio-N would be hauling people in a more comfortable fashion.

Mahindra Scorpio-N XL Ultimate Edition: Price

It is indeed tough to comment on the arrival of the Scorpio-N XL. In case, Mahindra plans to work on this project, the final product might boast an increment of roughly Rs 1 lakh over the outgoing model of the Scorpio-N.