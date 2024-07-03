Get Ready For Mahindra Thar 5-Door: What To Expect In Features & Price

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Expected Features & Price: The Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the most awaited car launches this year. It is expected to debut on 15th August 2024. Spy images and videos suggest the 5-door Thar could have more features than the 3-door version, along with some styling tweaks. The SUV will have strong off-road capabilities, sharing suspension and components with the Scorpio N. Mahindra Thar 5-door has been spotted testing several times.

The Spy images of the interior show a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, likely sourced from the XUV700, another volume-generating SUV of the Indigenous SUV maker. The 5-door Thar is also expected to have a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, leatherette seats, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, front parking sensors, a dashcam, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags.

It could also get the ADAS suite, borrowed from the XUV700, including features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, driver drowsiness detection, traffic sign recognition, and high beam assist. However, it is likely to be reserved for higher trims along with a panoramic sunroof, all-LED lighting, and 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

For powertrain options, the Mahindra Thar 5-door is likely to offer 2.0L turbo petrol, 2.2L turbo diesel, and a 1.5L diesel engine options. The turbo petrol and diesel engines are expected to come equipped with a 4WD setup, while the 1.5L diesel will have an RWD drivetrain.

With enhanced styling, additional features, and improved off-road capabilities, the 5-door Thar is expected to be priced higher than the 3-door model, which ranges from Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The base variant of Thar 5-door is anticipated to start around Rs 18 lakh with the top-end trim priced at approximately Rs 23 lakh.