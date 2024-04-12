Mahindra XUV 3XO: How Will This SUV Differ From XUV300?

Mahindra is set to launch its highly anticipated XUV 3XO SUV on April 29th, promising significant updates and new features compared to its predecessor, the XUV300. Let's delve into what will make the XUV 3XO stand out in the crowded SUV segment.

Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof

According to the official teaser, the XUV 3XO will feature its segment-first dual-pane panoramic sunroof. While the XUV300 offers a single-pane sunroof, the 3XO is expected to elevate the experience with a larger, dual-pane setup, providing a more expansive view and enhancing the cabin's ambience.

Large Touchscreen Infotainment System

The XUV 3XO is expected to debut a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a significant upgrade from the XUV300's 7-inch unit. This larger screen will support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with voice command functionality and advanced connected car features, drawing from the technology seen in Mahindra's all-electric XUV400.

All-Digital Instrument Cluster

The XUV300 features a semi-digital instrument cluster. However, the XUV 3XO is rumoured to sport a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster with integrated navigation, mirroring the setup found in the XUV400. This modernizes the dashboard interface and enhances the driving experience with comprehensive digital displays.

Ventilated Front Seats

In a bid to offer a premium feel, the XUV 3XO may introduce ventilated front seats, a feature absent in the XUV300. This addition aligns with market trends, where competitors like the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue already offer ventilated seats in their top-end variants.

Wireless Phone Charging

The XUV 3XO is expected to feature wireless phone charging, a feature borrowed from the latest XUV400 EV. This enhances the SUV's practicality and tech-savvy appeal, catering to drivers' connectivity needs on the go.