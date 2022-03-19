हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maruti 800 converted into an 8-seater, two cars linked side by side

One of the most distinctive characteristics of this customised 8-seater Maruti 800 is that the two cars were united side by side rather than the normal method of joining two automobiles one after the other to obtain the limousine look.

Maruti 800 converted into an 8-seater, two cars linked side by side
Image for representation

There are many fantastic examples of customised automobiles on the internet, many of which we have showcased on our website. Certain modifications, however, may be excessive for certain people.

This Suzuki Mehran (Maruti 800 in India) owned by UAE's Hamdan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is a good example of unconventional customization since the two cars were joined side by side rather than merging two automobiles one after the other to produce a limousine.

Sheikh Hamdan hails from the royal family, is an Emirati politician, and has a number of other bizarre automotive modifications, as one might expect of someone of his wealth.

This customised Maruti 800 features four wheels and a sheet metal-stitched hood. Metal bars and glass have been used to fuse the roof area together. We don't know if both engines are in operation or if only one.

This car's modification work would not have been easy because the car only has four wheels instead of eight, indicating that this car has resided axel, engine location, suspension, and so on, which would not have been an easy process.

Despite attracting attention, it is unclear whether the customised Maruti Suzuki 800 is street legal, and despite the number plate on the car, it is unclear if it can be driven on ordinary roads.

