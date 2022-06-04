हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio witness massive 4000% sales jump, here's what helped?

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio posts super-high YoY growth for May 2022 of roughly 4,000 per cent. Here are the reasons that we believe have helped the hatchback post 40-fold increase.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio witness massive 4000% sales jump, here&#039;s what helped?
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki launched the second-generation avatar of the Celerio in India. The family hatchback received a warm response from the market for its new design, upmarket interior, and updated powertrain. The love from consumers also showed up on the sales tally, as the Maruti Suzuki Celerio posted sales of 6,398 units, which is higher than the 159 units sold in the same month of last year. Well, it also posted a YoY growth of a whopping 3,924 per cent. Also, the last-gen model was on sale in 2021. But what has helped the Celerio scope this growth? Take a read to know.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Design

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio uses a rather contemporary design, which is quite familiar as well. It draws inspiration from the larger Baleno and Swift. Resultantly the second-gen Celerio looks appealing and is managing to lure buyers for its appearance.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Price

The automaker has priced the Celerio rather aggressively to give it a strong edge over its rivals. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio range starts from Rs 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 7.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Features

In terms of features, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the most-loaded offerings in its segment. It comes with a touchscreen infotainment unit, semi-digital infotainment unit, power windows, HVAC, central locking and more. Also, the Celerio gets a slew of safety aids as standard fitment across the range.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Engine

Talking of powertrain, the Celerio is available with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder NA petrol motor that is tuned to put a peak power output of  PS and  Nm of max torque. The Celerio’s motor is peppy for urban runabouts and is available with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit as well. Furthermore, it can be paired to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Also read - Tata Nexon is now second highest-selling car in India, beats Hyundai Creta on tally

Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Mileage

The strongest attribute of the second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is its mileage. The Celerio is the most-frugal ICE car in the country today, with a claimed mileage of 26.68 kmpl for the petrol-auto variant. The petrol-manual variant has a claimed mileage of 25.24 kmpl. The CNG trim of the Celerio, on the other hand, offers a claimed mileage of 35.60 kmpl.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki Celerio SalesMaruti Suzuki Sales
Next
Story

Honda offering discounts of up to Rs 27,000 on City and other models, check prices here

Must Watch

PT8M21S

Punjab: Many Congress leaders will join BJP