Maruti Suzuki Celerio witness massive 4000% sales jump, here's what helped?

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki launched the second-generation avatar of the Celerio in India. The family hatchback received a warm response from the market for its new design, upmarket interior, and updated powertrain. The love from consumers also showed up on the sales tally, as the Maruti Suzuki Celerio posted sales of 6,398 units, which is higher than the 159 units sold in the same month of last year. Well, it also posted a YoY growth of a whopping 3,924 per cent. Also, the last-gen model was on sale in 2021. But what has helped the Celerio scope this growth? Take a read to know.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Design

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio uses a rather contemporary design, which is quite familiar as well. It draws inspiration from the larger Baleno and Swift. Resultantly the second-gen Celerio looks appealing and is managing to lure buyers for its appearance.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Price

The automaker has priced the Celerio rather aggressively to give it a strong edge over its rivals. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio range starts from Rs 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 7.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Features

In terms of features, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the most-loaded offerings in its segment. It comes with a touchscreen infotainment unit, semi-digital infotainment unit, power windows, HVAC, central locking and more. Also, the Celerio gets a slew of safety aids as standard fitment across the range.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Engine

Talking of powertrain, the Celerio is available with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder NA petrol motor that is tuned to put a peak power output of PS and Nm of max torque. The Celerio’s motor is peppy for urban runabouts and is available with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit as well. Furthermore, it can be paired to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Mileage

The strongest attribute of the second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is its mileage. The Celerio is the most-frugal ICE car in the country today, with a claimed mileage of 26.68 kmpl for the petrol-auto variant. The petrol-manual variant has a claimed mileage of 25.24 kmpl. The CNG trim of the Celerio, on the other hand, offers a claimed mileage of 35.60 kmpl.