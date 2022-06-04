In the Indian market, the Tata Nexon enjoys a lot of attention from buyers. The sub-4m compact SUV is loved by the buyers for its 5-star crash test rating, long feature list, powerful engine options, and spacious interior. Also, it is one of the nicest looking offerings in its segment. Last month, the company sold a total of 14,614 units. Thus, the Nexon took the spot of the second highest-selling car in the country. Also, the Nexon becomes the highest-selling SUV in the Indian market.

The Nexon could only find 6,439 buyers in the corresponding month last year. Therefore, it could register a year on year growth of 127 per cent for May 2022. Furthermore, the Nexon managed to beat Creta by a fair margin, which was the best-selling car in the country for April 2020. In May this year, the Hyundai Creta registered a total sales of 10,973 units to post a YoY increase of 46 per cent.

The sub-4m compact SUV is sold with a host of safety features as standard - dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, brake disc wiping, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders, and seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiter. Furthermore, the Nexon secures a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating.

Talking of engine options, Tata Motors sells the Nexon with two powertrain choices - 1.2L Revotron turbo-petrol and 1.5L Revotorq turbo-diesel. The SUV can be had with either a 6-speed AMT or a 6-speed MT. In terms of features, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, air purifier and more are available on the Nexon. Furthermore, the company offers a Dark Edition of the Nexon, which is finished in a black paint scheme. In the Indian market, it rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.