हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is now second highest-selling car in India, beats Hyundai Creta on tally

Tata Nexon takes away the second spot on the monthly sales tally of May 2022 by finding a total of 14,614 buyers and posting a YoY hike of 127 per cent.

Tata Nexon is now second highest-selling car in India, beats Hyundai Creta on tally
Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition

In the Indian market, the Tata Nexon enjoys a lot of attention from buyers. The sub-4m compact SUV is loved by the buyers for its 5-star crash test rating, long feature list, powerful engine options, and spacious interior. Also, it is one of the nicest looking offerings in its segment. Last month, the company sold a total of 14,614 units. Thus, the Nexon took the spot of the second highest-selling car in the country. Also, the Nexon becomes the highest-selling SUV in the Indian market.

The Nexon could only find 6,439 buyers in the corresponding month last year. Therefore, it could register a year on year growth of 127 per cent for May 2022. Furthermore, the Nexon managed to beat Creta by a fair margin, which was the best-selling car in the country for April 2020. In May this year, the Hyundai Creta registered a total sales of 10,973 units to post a YoY increase of 46 per cent.

Also read - Top 10 best-selling cars in India: 8 Maruti Suzuki models in the list, check details

The sub-4m compact SUV is sold with a host of safety features as standard - dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, brake disc wiping, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders, and seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiter. Furthermore, the Nexon secures a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating. 

Talking of engine options, Tata Motors sells the Nexon with two powertrain choices - 1.2L Revotron turbo-petrol and 1.5L Revotorq turbo-diesel. The SUV can be had with either a 6-speed AMT or a 6-speed MT. In terms of features, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, air purifier and more are available on the Nexon. Furthermore, the company offers a Dark Edition of the Nexon, which is finished in a black paint scheme. In the Indian market, it rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tata NexonTata Nexon SalesSUV salesTata Motors
Next
Story

Top 10 best-selling cars in India: 8 Maruti Suzuki models in list, check details

Must Watch

PT10M16S

Namaste India: Sufi Khanqah Sangh's big statement on Kanpur violence