Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Launched in Dual-Tone Colour Option, Priced at Rs 11.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the NEXA Ciaz in a new dual-tone avatar in India priced at Rs 11.14 lakh for the Manual variant and Rs 12.34 lakh for the Automatic variant. The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz dual-tone mid-size sedan is based on the top Alpha variant. The NEXA Ciaz is now available with a choice of seven colour options and three new dual-tone colour options - Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with Black Roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray with Black roof and Dignity Brown with Black Roof.

The mid-size sedan with a length of 4,490 mm gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with Max Power of 104.6 PS @ 6000 rpm and a Max Torque of 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm. The sedan gets a Fuel-Efficiency of 20.65 km/l in the MT variant and 20.04 km/l in the AT variant.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets Equipped over 20+ safety features and now comes with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard along dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX Child seat anchorage among others.

Introducing the dual-tone Ciaz, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Ciaz, featuring three new dual-tone colour options and additional safety features. The Ciaz has been a beloved choice among our customers and has attained remarkable success, completing eight years in the market. With its new avatar, we aim to further strengthen our position in the premium mid-size sedan segment."