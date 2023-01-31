topStoriesenglish2567641
NewsAuto
MARUTI SUZUKI

Maruti Suzuki Crosses 2.5 Crore Sales Mark in India, Becomes Largest Carmaker

Suzuki signed a joint venture agreement with Maruti Udyog, the predecessor of Maruti Suzuki in 1982 and rolled out its first car -- Maruti 800 -- in December 1983.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maruti Suzuki Crosses 2.5 Crore Sales Mark in India, Becomes Largest Carmaker

Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation said its subsidiary in India, Maruti Suzuki, has crossed 2.5 crore (25 million) domestic sales milestone. Maruti Suzuki India achieved the sales mark on January 9, 2023, becoming the largest carmaker in the country. Maruti Suzuki is the oldest surviving carmaker with continuous vehicle production in India. Suzuki signed a joint venture agreement with Maruti Udyog, the predecessor of Maruti Suzuki in 1982 and rolled out its first car -- Maruti 800 -- in December 1983.

Currently, 17 models are produced and sold in India, and Maruti Suzuki is strengthening its portfolio in the recently growing SUV models, while also making efforts in popularising hybrid and CNG models, Suzuki Motor Corporation said in a statement.

The cumulative sales of hybrid and CNG models is around 21 lakh units, it added. "Maruti Suzuki will continue to provide products marked with safety, high reliability, and eco-friendliness, and contribute to the sustainable development of the automobile industry," the Japanese auto maker noted.

Maruti Suzuki India achieved the one crore sales mark in February 2012; 30 years after its inception. The next one crore sales milestone was achieved in just 7 years, in July 2019. The recent 50 lakh sales mark to complete 2.5 crore units was achieved in January this year, within 3 years of 2 crore mark.

Live Tv

Maruti SuzukiSuzuki Motor CorporationMaruti Suzuki SalesAuto sales Indiacar sales India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'