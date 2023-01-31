Maruti Suzuki Crosses 2.5 Crore Sales Mark in India, Becomes Largest Carmaker

Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation said its subsidiary in India, Maruti Suzuki, has crossed 2.5 crore (25 million) domestic sales milestone. Maruti Suzuki India achieved the sales mark on January 9, 2023, becoming the largest carmaker in the country. Maruti Suzuki is the oldest surviving carmaker with continuous vehicle production in India. Suzuki signed a joint venture agreement with Maruti Udyog, the predecessor of Maruti Suzuki in 1982 and rolled out its first car -- Maruti 800 -- in December 1983.

Currently, 17 models are produced and sold in India, and Maruti Suzuki is strengthening its portfolio in the recently growing SUV models, while also making efforts in popularising hybrid and CNG models, Suzuki Motor Corporation said in a statement.

The cumulative sales of hybrid and CNG models is around 21 lakh units, it added. "Maruti Suzuki will continue to provide products marked with safety, high reliability, and eco-friendliness, and contribute to the sustainable development of the automobile industry," the Japanese auto maker noted.

Maruti Suzuki India achieved the one crore sales mark in February 2012; 30 years after its inception. The next one crore sales milestone was achieved in just 7 years, in July 2019. The recent 50 lakh sales mark to complete 2.5 crore units was achieved in January this year, within 3 years of 2 crore mark.