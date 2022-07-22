Toyota Fortuner is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market, well-known for its looks and trustworthiness. However, even with multiple trims like Legender and whatnot, the looks of the SUV are not good enough for some motor enthusiasts. To make it better, the SUV is often subjected to modifications with body kits to make it look like a Lexus. But Rahim Impex has taken things up a level by modifying a Toyota Fortuner to look like a Lamborghini Urus sports SUV. It is to be noted that the Lamborghini Urus is the only SUV from the Italian supercar maker and also has a record for selling a good number of units.

The modification by Sialkot, a Pakistan-based modifier, has changed the SUV in a way that it presents the mirage of being the Urus. The front end of the Toyota Fortuner has been re-designed to look like a Lamborghini car would look. Moreover, the bumpers of the car have been revamped to have a bigger size impersonating the Italian car makers' style with Y-shaped motifs. As if that was not enough, the bumper has an outlining of the raging bull's logo with Fortuner written above it.

The saying is "imitation is the best form of flattery", and the imitation of a Lamborghini Urus can be justified by the legacy it has created for the Italian automaker in such a short time. The company reached a milestone by producing 20,000 units since the start of production.

The Lamborghini Urus seeks power from a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. The engine packs a heavy punch producing 650 PS of maximum power and 850 Nm of maximum torque. It comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and AWD. The Urus has a top speed of 305 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3.6 seconds.