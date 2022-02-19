Maruti Suzuki expands subscription programme, adds Kolkata to list

One of the biggest Indian automobile manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, has now expanded its subscription programme. Now, the Maruti Suzuki cars can be subscribed to in many cities, including the metro city Kolkata.

The programme now offers cars across 20 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, Mysore and the new addition Kolkata.

The subscription programme has been done with the partnership of Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance for its models. It has been presently working with ALD, Myles and Orix to provide the subscription programme.

Customers can choose from a variety of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, with a variety of tenure choices, for an all-inclusive set monthly rental. This monthly rental covers vehicle usage fees, registration fees, maintenance, insurance, and other common vehicle-related services, with the option of white or black registration plates.

The programme was launched in July 2020. It enables customers to own a car without buying a vehicle. It allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental.

"The car subscription is a relatively new concept for the customers in India. In less than two years of its launch, we have received a phenomenal customer response for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with nearly 1,00,000 enquiries," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.

