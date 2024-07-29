Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 2 lakh units of Grand Vitara in just 23 months since its launch in September 2022, making it the fastest mid-size SUV to reach this milestone in a record time. The strong hybrid and S-CNG variants of the Grand Vitara are witnessing a high demand as they promise to offer high-fuel efficiency of up to 27.97 kmpl and 26.6 km/kg, respectively.

Celebrating this record-breaking milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The introduction of the Grand Vitara has been pivotal for us in the SUV segment. This dynamic vehicle has truly demonstrated its excellence by becoming India’s fastest mid-SUV to surpass 2 lakh sales in just 23 months."

"The Grand Vitara has revolutionized its segment by inspiring customers to make sustainable choices with the Strong Hybrid. The ALLGRIP technology has also resonated well with SUV lovers, furthering our endeavour to promote clean mobility solutions along with an adventurous driving experience. This indeed underscores Grand Vitara’s philosophy of ruling every road,” he added.

He said, “With a market share of 12% in Q1 FY24, the Grand Vitara has not only established our credentials in the hyperactive mid-SUV segment but has also played a crucial role in growing the segment. We are deeply grateful to our community of over 2 lakh customers and are confident this SUV will continue to bring the joy of mobility to many more.”

Priced between Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the Grand Vitara SUV offers three powertrain options: a mild hybrid, a strong hybrid, and a CNG. It comes in four trims- Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

It offers a plethora of features such as a 9-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker music system, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, etc.