The Indian audience certainly loves SUVs, and the country’s largest carmaker is also aware of this fact. Maruti Suzuki also knows that SUVs look good when they are boxy. Therefore, the brand has been trying to bring the 5-door avatar of the Suzuki Jimny that is on sale overseas. A lot of complications, however, have cropped up in the process. Nevertheless, the recent spotting of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door prototype on foreign soil makes us smile if nothing else. Well, the images reveal some crisp details about the upcoming offroader from Maruti Suzuki, and here’s everything about it.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door - Design

The traditional and upright stance of the Jimny will be retained in its 5-door avatar as well. In short, the Jimny will continue to look like a brick. Design highlights, like circular LED headlamps, chunky front bumper, black claddings, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel, will also be seen on the more practical version of the Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door - Dimensions

Even with two extra doors, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny will measure under 4 metres in length. To be precise, the SUV will be 3,850 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, and 1,730 mm tall. With a 300 mm increment in the wheelbase, the SUV will have extra room on the inside to house seats for three.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door - Features

In the current (3-door) form, the Jimny has a long list of features, which is expected to be carried over to the 5-door version in the Indian market. Alongside, the SUV is likely to get rear AC vents and charging ports for the second-row occupants. The feature list will also include a touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, power windows, keyless entry, up to 4 airbags and more.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door - Powertrain

As of now, the Suzuki Jimny is on sale with a 1.5L motor that comes paired to either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT. With the introduction of the 5-door avatar, the company might also update the powertrain. Hence in all likelihood, the 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will get the 1.5L NA petrol motor with a 48V mild-hybrid setup, as seen on the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Brezza. While the 5-speed stick shift will be carried forward, the 4-speed AT will be binned for a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door - Price & Launch date

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door are assumed to start at around Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha, with pricing on its side. Talking of the launch, it may happen sometime next year. However, it is likely to be revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo.