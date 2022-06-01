हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki posts 256 per cent YoY gain, wholesales more than 1.6 lakh units in May 2022

The majority of the sales by Maruti Suzuki India comprises compact cars like Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Ignis, and Baleno followed by mini cars and vans out of the total cars sold in May 2022.

Maruti Suzuki posts 256 per cent YoY gain, wholesales more than 1.6 lakh units in May 2022
Image for representation

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), the country's largest carmaker, reported total wholesales of 1,61,413 units in May. MSI said in a statement that it sold 46,555 units in May 2021. Domestic sales increased to 1,34,222 units last month, up from 35,293 units in May 2021, according to the business.  "The sales figures of May 2022 are not comparable with that of May 2021 as the operations of the company in May 2021 were significantly affected due to COVID-19 related disruptions," the automaker stated.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, stood at 17,408 units last month. It stood at 4,760 in the same month last year. The company said sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were at 67,947 units in May this year. In the corresponding period last year, it was at 20,343 units.

Sales of mid-size sedan Ciaz stood at 586 units in the period under review. It stood at 349 units in May 2021. Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, were at 28,051 units, while in the year-ago month it was 6,355 vehicles, MSI said.

Also read: Skoda India registers massive 543 per cent sales growth in May 2022; sells 4,604 units

Van dispatches stood at 10,482 units last month. In May last year, it was 1,096 units. Exports last month were at 27,191 units; they stood at 11,262 units in May last year.

With inputs from PTI

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki SalesMay 2022 salesCar sales
Next
Story

Mumbai traffic police starts ‘no-honking’ campaign on Wednesdays, aims to curb noise pollution

Must Watch

PT7M5S

8 Years of Modi Govt: Why was it necessary to end triple talaq?