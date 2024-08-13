Maruti Suzuki Starts Exporting Made-in-India Fronx To Japan

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Export To Japan: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday started exporting its 'Made-in-India' SUV- Fronx, to Japan. The first shipment of more than 1,600 Fronx SUVs departed Pipavav Port in Gujarat for Japan. The Fronx is Maruti Suzuki's second vehicle to be exported to Japan, following the Baleno, which debuted in 2016. Maruti Suzuki's parent firm, Suzuki Motor corporation, plans to debut the SUV in Japan this autumn.

The Fronx is exclusively produced in Maruti Suzuki's factory in Gujarat. Expressing his excitement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "I am proud to share that our 'Made-in-India' Fronx will soon be seen on the roads in Japan. Japan is one of the most quality-conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world."

Fronx was launched in India in the second quarter of 2023. In July 2023, the company commenced export of Fronx to destinations like Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal praised the nation's growing manufacturing prowess, stating that Maruti Suzuki's SUV exports to Japan are evidence of the "Make In India" campaign's success.

The Union Minister said in the post on social media platform "X", that it is truly a proud moment as these SUVs are being exported for the first time to Japan.

In the post, he wrote, "A truly proud moment as a consignment of over 1,600 'Made In India' SUVs from @Maruti_Corp is exported for the first time to Japan."

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the company exported over 2.8 lakh units to more than 100 countries, holding a commanding 42 per cent share in the country's passenger vehicle exports.

The company achieved a record-breaking export figure of 70,560 units in Q1 FY 2024-25, marking the highest-ever Q1 export performance in its history.

(Inputs- ANI/IANS)