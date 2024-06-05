This Maruti Swift Variant Emerges As Top Pick, Grabs 60% Of Bookings

Maruti Swift Bookings: The all-new 4th-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift continues its predecessor's successful run in the Indian market. In its debut month, the company shipped 19,393 units to dealerships across India. Launched earlier in May with a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh, going up to Rs 9.64 lakh, the Swift has received a massive response, with over 40,000 bookings, according to Maruti.

VXI Become Top Pick

Maruti Suzuki shared insights into customer preferences for the new Swift, with mid-trims, the VXI and VXI (O) variants capture a dominant 60% share of total bookings, while the entry-level LXI variant share stands at 11%. The higher-priced ZXI and ZXI+ trims combined account for 19% share.

Only 17% of new Swift buyers are opting for the automated manual transmission (AMT) variants, available from the VXI trim onwards. The VXI AMT holds a 10% share, while the ZXI and ZXI+ AMTs collectively contribute a 7% share in total bookings.

New Swift Powertrain

Replacing the 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K-series petrol engine, the new Swift is powered by 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine, producing 82hp and 112Nm of peak torque. It comes with a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT option. The claimed fuel efficiency figures are 24.8kpl for MT and 25.75kpl for AMT.

Features

Available in 6 monotone and 3 dual-tone colour options, the new Swift is equipped with many features, including a 9-inch touchscreen, automatic AC with rear vents, 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, wireless phone charging, push-button start/stop, cruise control, and connected car tech.

On the safety front, Swift gets 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability programme, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.