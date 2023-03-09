Mercedes-Benz Cars To Get Expensive By Up To 5 Per Cent From April 2023 - Check New Prices

Mercedes-Benz India has announced to hike prices for its model sold in the Indian market. The company reveals that a price increase of up to 5 per cent will be rolled out for its Indian model line-up, and the new prices will come into effect from April 1, 2023. A sharp increase in forex in the last 4 months, coupled with rising input costs has forced this price correction to maintain a sustainable business operation for the company. However, the brand will continue to offer smart financial solutions via Mercedes-Benz Financial Services to enable an optimum cost of ownership experience for the customers

Also, the depreciation of the currency compared to the Euro, combined with increased input costs including logistics costs, have been exerting significant pressure on the company’s overall operational cost. A combination of these factors have prompted Mercedes-Benz India to upwardly revise the ex-showroom price of its model range to offset some of these costs. While the company absorbs significant costs, some portion of it will be passed on to the consumers in order to sustain a profitable business.

Mercedes-Benz Price Hike Range:

Prices of Mercedes-Benz cars will be revised by INR 2 lakhs for an A-Class limousine and GLA SUV, INR 7 lakhs for a top-end S 350d limousine to INR 12 lakhs for the topend Mercedes Maybach S 580 luxury limousine. Therefore, the A-Class Limousine is now priced from Rs 44 lakh, ex-showroom. Higher C- and E-Class are priced from Rs 60 lakh and Rs 76 lakh onwards, respectively. Talking of SUVs, the GLE will retail at a starting price of Rs 90 lakh, wheres the GLS is now priced at Rs 1.29 crore, ex-showroom.

