Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 To Launch In India On November 2: Check Details

Mercedes-Benz India has launched multiple cars in India this year. Taking the spree forward, the German automaker is set to launch two more models around Diwali. As per the recent announcement, the two new models to be launched in India will be the Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift and AMG C 43 sedan with the launch event scheduled on November 2. While the GLE facelift will add a new model to the company's SUV lineup, the AMG C 43 will be a new addition to the list of performance cars.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

The Mercedes-Benz GLE fills the gap between GLC and GLS in the brand's product lineup in India. Though, the car made its debut in front of the world in February but is scheduled to be launched in India now. As part of the changes, the car gets an updated bumper design, a new design for the headlamps and tail lights, and new alloy wheels.

Similarly, the interiors of the SUV will get new colour options, new upholstery, touch-sensitive control, MBUX infotainment system, and multiple other changes.

In the international market, Mercedes-Benz HLE is sold with petrol, diesel, and hybrid engine options. These options are distributed between different variants of the SUV. However, the brand has yet to make a confirmation on which of these options will be launched in India.

Mercedes-AMG C 43

Coming to the Mercedes-AMG C 43, the sedan will come with AMG-specific design details like vertical slat grilles, large air intakes, gloss-black mirrors, 18-inch alloy wheels, and others.

The sedan's 11.9-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster both include AMG-specific visual graphics. A leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, sports seats, pedals, and red seat belts are further AMG-specific features.

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 will come with 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine aided by an electric turbocharger. Using this powertrain, the car will have a maximum power output of 402 hp and peak torque of 500 Nm with an added 13 hp. This power will be transferred to the wheels using a nine-speed automatic gearbox.