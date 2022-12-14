Mercedes-Benz inaugurates new workshop in Kolkata, its first in East India

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated a new workshop facility of Benchmark Interkrafts, at Kolkata’s Taratalla Road. This is Mercedes-Benz’s first facility in East India based on MAR 2020, the new brand presentation. MAR 2020 includes a combination of spatial design, innovative advisory processes, and the introduction of digitalization in service. The facility is spread across a area of approx. 75,000 sq. ft. with covered area of 58,000 sq. ft. The workshop can service all models of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars including luxury EVs – EQB, EQC, AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, EQS 580 4MATIC.

The workshop boasts of the first 2S facility with 38 bays including workshop bays including 16 Preventive Maintenance & General Repairs and 11 Body & Paint bays. In addition to this, there are 11 supporting bays, 90 Parking Bays. It can service 750 cars per month

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director, and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “2022 has been a remarkable year for Mercedes-Benz India with new products across segments, aggressive electrification trajectory, and the success of Retail of the Future. We have strived to provide our customers with superior customer service experience from introducing industry best 8 years warranty for select cars to residual value for electric vehicles, which eases the ownership anxiety. The addition of this new service facility will further support our customers with all service requirements in this market”

He further added, “Kolkata continues to be an important market for Mercedes-Benz India and Landmark Group has been an integral part of our success story in this market. The new workshop is strategically located and equipped with end-to-end consolidated service solutions for our customers. It is also Mercedes-Benz’s first ‘MAR 2020’ facility in East India, underlining the brand’s new retail presentation focusing on Design & Architecture, Format & Structure, People & Processes, and Digitization. The new service facility with a combination of digital and physical elements will create a true luxury ownership experience for our Kolkata customers.”

MAR 2020 is a modern retail presentation format from Mercedes-Benz implemented across the globe. It offers a combination of the digital and physical worlds. Mercedes- Benz India now has the largest network spread amongst any luxury carmaker, with presence in 47 Indian cities with over 124 touchpoints.