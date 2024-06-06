MG Motor India has unveiled two new special editions of its flagship SUV, the Gloster: the Desert Storm and Snow Storm editions. These latest models are priced at Rs 41.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Desert Storm edition is inspired from desert sands, featuring a deep golden color. In contrast, the Snow Storm edition is painted in a pristine snow-white shade. Both editions incorporate a sleek, blacked-out aesthetic, enhancing their bold appearances.

Exterior Enhancements

The exterior of both editions showcases a black front grille with the MG logo, black headlamps with red accents, black ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), black alloy wheels, and black B and C pillars. The Snow Storm edition further distinguishes itself with additional red accents, enhancing its snowy theme.

Interiors

Inside, the Gloster Desert Storm and Snow Storm editions offer luxurious black leather upholstery and soft-touch materials on the dashboard. Additional features include illuminated scuff plates, a honeycomb pattern on the roof liner, a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV is equipped with automatic parking assist, automatic gear shift with auto park, and front seats featuring heating, ventilation, and massage functions, along with 12-way electrical adjustment.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Mechanically unchanged, the Gloster continues to offer Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This includes Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Open Warning, and Lane Change Assist, ensuring a safe driving experience.

Engine Options

Under the hood, the Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine available in both single and twin-turbo variants. The single turbo variant produces 161 Bhp and 375 Nm of torque, while the twin-turbo variant delivers 215 Bhp and 480 Nm of torque. Customers can choose between 2WD and 4WD options, with all variants featuring automatic transmission.