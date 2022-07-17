Monsoon is a time that all two wheeler owners dread. Getting caught in a downpour runs the risk of being stranded. But monsoon 2022 has come with a new complication. Because of the COVID19 imposed lockdown, 2020 and 2021 saw a high percentage of people working from home during the rains. Hence their vehicle might not have gone through a lot of critical maintenance points in the last 12 months. Hence, it’s imperative that vehicle owners opt for a complete/thorough maintenance of their vehicles, this monsoon, not just addressing the obvious rain related concerns but also several other issues. Here’s a look at five issues the riders may face and how they can prevent them.

Vehicle Skidding

Skidding is one of the most commonly reported issue during rains. In fact, most number of insurance claims for two wheelers are registered due to this reason during the monsoons. But skidding is not just a tyre-wear issue. Skidding can also be an issue related to brakes. Therefore, owners must make sure that their tyres and brakes are in good condition to avoid hitting the road, literally.

Water in Petrol Tank

This is a problem common to old two wheelers with loose petrol locks. This leads to water seeping in to the fuel tank, leading to the vehicle stalling. Generally owners are not able to easily identify the issue, and complain of vehicle not starting. So, if your vehicle is old, have the petrol cap inspected for possible water seepages and replace it if needed. Else, use a bike cover.

Wiring Short Circuits

Two wheelers are not made up of just mechanical parts, they also have electrical parts. And like any other electrical device getting exposed to water, the vehicle can experience short circuits. So it is important to have your wirings checked, else it may lead to a short circuit that can damage the whole wiring harness and cost upwards of ₹3,000/- to replace.

Self-Starting Issues

An issues heightened due to work from home situation as low usage can lead to weaker batteries. While recharging the battery post COVID may have worked, it is not the best solution. Due to relatively lower temperatures in monsoon, self-start issues can arise because of cold engine. Continuous self-start attempts damages the starter relay or even the starter motor itself. The best practise would be to either kick-start the vehicle in the morning or else opt for battery replacement.

Heated Engine

Many a times, vehicles not used equals vehicle not serviced. If engine oils are not replaced periodically, they lose their lubrication ability. This causes high engine wear leading to engine heat-up and carbon deposition. The first indication of this is smoke from the silencer, eventually leading to complete breakdown. Make sure you get your engine oils replaced on time.

So, if you are planning to enjoy a long drive this monsoon, make sure you are geared for it.

This article is authore by Shishir Gandhi, Cofounder, GarageWorks. All views are personal.