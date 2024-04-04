Advertisement
NewsAuto
TOYOTA INNOVA

Moving Car Catches Fire Near Sector-70, Noida- No Casualties Reported

A sudden fire broke out in a moving car in Noida. Sensing the fire, the car driver saved his life by jumping.

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 06:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Moving Car Catches Fire Near Sector-70, Noida- No Casualties Reported

In a startling incident on Tuesday afternoon, a Toyota Innova car suddenly caught fire just outside a residential society in Noida Sector 70, sparking immediate concern among locals and passers-by. The vehicle, owned by a retired school teacher, became engulfed in flames shortly after it halted unexpectedly. The owner, who had just exited the vehicle to inspect the problem, narrowly escaped the life-threatening blaze.

The incident occurred on April 2, 2024, turning a routine drive into a harrowing ordeal for the car owner. According to the teacher, the car had been serviced just a few days prior, on March 29, 2024, at an authorized Toyota service center- Espirit Toyota, sector 8, Noida, raising questions about the vehicle's safety checks and service quality.

Eyewitnesses reported the swift action of the fire department, which arrived promptly at the scene to douse the flames. However, despite their efforts, the car was reduced to ashes. Fortunately, there were no casualties, as the vehicle's owner managed to escape in time.

This alarming event has prompted a call to action for stricter safety inspections and accountability from car manufacturers and service centres, ensuring such potentially life-threatening incidents are averted in the future. Toyota has yet to respond to the incident.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor