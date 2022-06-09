Mumbai traffic police has announced to initiate a strict drive against helmetless pillion riders. The department has established 50 chowkies to nab the violators and penalize them. From today (June 9) onwards, the Mumbai traffic police has made the use of a helmet compulsory even for the pillion riders as well. The notification for the mandatory use of a helmet for pillion riders was issued on May 25 itself, to warn the riders beforehand.

On May 25, Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted, ““Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet. As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion riders as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now.”

''From Thursday onwards, two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion will face action if they are without helmets. We will suspend their license for three months and impose a fine of Rs 500 on them. All the 50 traffic chowkies have been asked to take strict action against violators," deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Raktilak Roshan said.

As per the Mumbai Traffic Police’s notification, fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the violators. Moreover, repeated offence may result in suspension of the driving license for up to 3 months.

The traffic police will also issue challans and ask people to follow the law, he said.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Monday urged Mumbaikars to follow the rule regarding helmets and warned of strict action against violators.

