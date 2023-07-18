Never Be Stranded Again: 3 Easy Maintenance Tips To Prevent Flat Batteries

The battery is the most important component of the car. It stores the electrical energy which is necessary to ignite the car. There are times when we are stuck with a dead battery in the middle of the highway or when we try to start our car after a long time. Naturally, we want to avoid such mishaps as more than costs the inconvenience hurts in these situations. You should clean your battery regularly, use insulation to protect it from the cold and maintain its fluid levels. On average, the car battery life span is three to four years. However, if you want to prevent your battery from going flat before its due time then you can follow these maintenance tips.

1) Clean your battery: It's important to clean your battery from time to time to avoid the deposition of dirt or dampness on it. The unclean battery often results in leakages that can cause the battery to malfunction. You can clean the dampness with a sponge cloth. You should try to do this once a month to avoid the accumulation of dirt and dampness on your battery. While sending your car for a service, always ask your mechanic to clean the terminals of your battery to avoid corrosion.

2) Don’t leave your car stationary for long: If you leave your car inactive for a long time, then your battery would stop functioning for some time. Driving regularly keeps the battery recharged and pumped. You should try to go for a drive at least once a week. You should also check that your battery is fully charged before leaving your car.



3) Don’t drain the battery when not driving: It is important that you avoid the use of electronic accessories when the engine isn’t running. It will drain your battery and at the time of the need, you would have to call the automotive store to recharge your battery. Try keeping your headlights off when you park your car. Similarly, switch off the AC, indicators and other electronic components when stationary. Also, always lock your car before leaving it as it can also drain your battery apart.