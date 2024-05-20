New-Gen Toyota Fortuner Spied, Equipped With Sunroof? Here Is What We Know So Far

New-Gen Toyota Fortuner: D-segment SUVs do not contribute significantly in overall passenger vehicle sales but the Toyota Fortuner has a dedicated fan base in India. Despite its premium price starting above Rs 33 lakh, it lacks certain features that could be expected, such as a sunroof. Many enthusiasts hope that the upcoming new generation Fortuner, currently in development, will include a sunroof. But, no concrete information has been revealed yet.

Toyota is working on a new-gen Fortuner, which reportedly has been spotted on foreign soil before and is now on Indian soil. Reportedly, a fully camouflaged New-Gen Fortuner test mule has been spotted on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, which suggests that SUV will receive significant exterior design changes. However, recent spy images also do not confirm the sunroof.

What We Know So Far?

As per media reports, the Fortuner may get the completely redesigned tailgate, featuring vertical reflector lamps on the sides and a brake lamp integrated into the roof-mounted spoiler. Notably, the test mule sports twin exhausts, one on each side. The side profile could largely remain unchanged except for the new machine-cut alloy wheels.

At the front, it could carry the Fortuner's angular appearance but with the redesigned grille and nose. It is likely to feature a modern split lighting setup with LED DRLs on top and the main projector headlamp cluster housed within the front bumper. There is no clarity on its equipment, features and interior.

The current Fortuner is available with two engine options- 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel, which are expected to be continued in the new model as well. Toyota would introduce mild hybrid tech to the new Fortuner to offer better fuel efficiency. Upon launch, the price of the updated Fortuner is also expected to increase.