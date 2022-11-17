topStoriesenglish
New Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India at Rs 77.50 lakh: Design, features, specs & more

Jeep India has launched the new Grand Cherokee in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom) with a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor.

The American marque - Jeep, has introduced its new flagship offering for the Indian market in the form of the Grand Cherokee, which is its 30-year-old nameplate, internationally. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is priced from Rs 77.50 lakh, ex-showroom. While it remains the company’s fourth product to be manufactured at its Ranjangaon-based unit, it will rival the likes of the BMW X5, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Range Rover Sport, Volvo XC 90 and more. Jeep is betting big on the Grand Cherokee, as ours is the first right-hand drive market for the SUV.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Design

With boxy styling and an elegant stance, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is very much a Jeep. Also, the front end dons a 7-slat radiator grille. A lowered, tapered roof improves its aerodynamic performance and efficiency without sacrificing cargo spaciousness and utility, and an impressive road presence. Moreover, the beltline is low-set making room for a massive glass area, which along with a large panoramic sunroof lets a lot of light enter the cabin. Headlamps and tail lamps remain slim, while the dimensions are beefy with a ground clearance of 215 mm.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Interior & features

On the inside, the Grand Cherokee gets a dual-tone interior theme. Alongside, the dashboard features slim HVAC vents, a 10” Heads up display, a 10.1-inch (25.6-cm) touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch (26-cm) instrument cluster panel as well a segment-first 10.25-inch (26-cm) front passenger display. Moreover, a re-aligned centre stack, along with a comfort entry feature for greater driver accessibility remain on the list.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Safety

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with an Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) with features like Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Passive Pedestrian Protection, Drowsy Driver Detection, Active Lane Management System, and Intersection Collision Assist System. Besides, the SUV also features an active noise control system, along with 3-point seat belts and reminders for all occupants. Also, it gets 8 airbags in total.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Specs

Another one of the 5th generation Jeep Grand Cherokee’s notable features is the Quadra-Trac 4x4 System coupled with the Selec-Terrain traction management system that offers the choice between on- and off-road settings to ensure optimum 4x4 performance. Under the hood, there's a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor coupled to an 8-speed AT. It pushes out 272 hp against 400 Nm as its max output.

