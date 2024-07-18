New King Of E-Scooters! BMW CE 04 Launch On 24 July: Bookings Open

BMW CE 04 Launch Update: BMW Motorrad India is soon launching a new premium scooter, called BMW CE 04, in the country. It is expected to have impressive features and a powerful battery pack. The company has started pre-launch bookings for the BMW CE 04. To book this scooter, you can contact the nearest authorised BMW Motorrad dealership. Launching on 24 July 2024, it is the first electric offering from BMW Motorrad India.

BMW Motorrad India released a statement saying, "The all-new BMW CE 04 offers a seamless blend of innovation and urban mobility. With its futuristic design, advanced technology, and eco-friendly performance, it redefines city commuting." The German company has shared the images of the scooter, revealing its distinctive design that merges modern minimalism with futuristic elements.

Featuring a large apron, flat panels and a handlebar, sculpted bodywork, and LED lighting gives the scooter a unique silhouette that’s sure to turn heads. It is likely to get several usable features that help enhance both rider comfort and safety. It could get a large, full-coloured TFT display with smartphone connectivity, traction control, ABS, and more.

BMW CE 04: Expected Powertrain

The BMW CE04 scooter is likely to get an 8.9 kWh battery pack with a liquid-cooled electric motor, churning out a maximum power of 42 BHP and a peak torque of 62 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in just 2.6 seconds while the top speed is capped at 120 kmph. It has a claimed range of 130 km and can be charged in 1 hour and 40 minutes using a fast charger.

BMW CE 04: Expected Price

BMW has not yet revealed the prices of this scooter. However, it is expected to be priced between 8 to 10 lakh rupees (ex-showroom). When launched, it is expected to be the most expensive scooter on sale in India.