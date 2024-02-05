New Maruti Suzuki Swift Seen On Indian Roads Ahead Of Launch, Will Feature These Updates

The much-anticipated 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is on the verge of its official launch. This upcoming model, already making waves in Japan, is set to hit the Indian market soon. Maruti Suzuki aims to continue the success of its popular hatchback with this latest iteration. However, it's worth noting that the Indian version may come with fewer features compared to the global model.

First Glimpse of the Next-Gen Swift

A recent video provides a sneak peek at the next-gen Swift, albeit heavily camouflaged to keep its design a secret. Despite the disguise, it's evident that the Swift maintains its resemblance to the global model but with some expected omissions like ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), ventilated seats, among others.

Design Evolution

The new Swift appears to have undergone a design evolution, looking sleeker and more sporty than its predecessors. The car boasts attractive headlamps equipped with dual-function projector lights, seamlessly integrated LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and strategically placed turn indicators.

Side Profile and Rear Design

The side profile of the car remains largely unchanged from the current model, with the significant adjustment of moving the door handles from the C-pillar to the door itself. This modification hints at a floating-type roof design, adding a modern touch to its appearance. The rear design has also been refreshed, potentially featuring clear lens taillamps with LED elements, indicating a modernized look and feel.

Possible Top-End Variant Features

The model captured in the video is likely a top-end variant, as evidenced by the presence of a rear windshield wiper, defogger, and alloy wheels. It raises curiosity about the features that will be standardized or optional across different variants, especially in terms of lighting options.