New Mercedes-AMG C43 unveiled, gets 48V hybrid system and power boost

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new C43 saloon. The new sedan has become the first model from the maker to have the newly developed mild-hybrid version of the Mercedes performance division’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a 48V electric system and electric turbocharger. It is to be noted that the C43 has received significant design changes to accommodate the new engine.

The new changes in the Mercedes-AMG C43 saloon are inspired by the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which was brought to the market last year. The new powertrain with the electric turbochargers and belt-driven starter-generator produces 402 bhp, which is 40 bhp more compared to the previous model. However, the new engine produces a peak torque of 500 Nm, which is a bit less compared to the older model. This power output is capable of taking the car to a top speed of 250kmph.

The engine is mated with an MCT nine-speed automatic gearbox, transferring power to all wheels through an AMG-specific 4Matic AWD system. Mercedes-AMG has not yet released the acceleration statistics of the C43. The new Mercedes-AMG C43 offers multiple drive modes, i.e., Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.

A new front axle with model-specific steering knuckles and load-bearing joints is included in the new car. Adaptive dampers are standard on the AMG Ride Control suspension, consisting of a front suspension with double wishbones and a rear suspension with multi-links.

A range of characteristic AMG stylistic cues distinguish the new C43 from conventional C-Class models. A Panamericana-style front grille with vertical louvres, a model-specific bumper, beefier side sills, and a revised rear bumper with a diffuser and chromed tailpipes are just a few of the changes.

Inside the Mercedes-AMG C43, there are AMG-specific digital graphics for the instrument and infotainment displays, a leather-bound AMG Performance flat-bottom steering wheel, artificial leather and microfiber AMG sports seats AMG pedals, and red seat belts, among other trim alterations.