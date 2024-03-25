New Nissan Kicks SUV Unveiled Globally; Check Design, Features And Other Details

Nissan has recently unveiled the highly anticipated second-generation Nissan Kicks SUV at the opening rounds of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This latest version of the Kicks is notably larger externally and more spacious internally compared to its predecessor, offering ample cargo room as well. This SUV is set to make its official debut at the New York Motor Show 2024. Read here to know more details.

Nissan Kicks SUV Design

The new Nissan Kicks is based on the Mitsubishi XForce SUV platform, which is currently sold in markets like Indonesia. Unlike its predecessor, which had different platforms depending on the market, the second-gen Kicks now sits on a single platform for all markets. This platform consolidation results in a slightly larger SUV in all dimensions, offering a more spacious and versatile driving experience.

Nissan Kicks SUV Features

The exterior design features chunky wheel arches with matte black body cladding, a coupe-like tapering roofline, and sleek LED lighting elements both at the front and rear. Top variants boast striking 19-inch alloy wheels and premium design touches that elevate its aesthetic appeal.

Inside the cabin, Nissan has focused on enhancing the premium feel with high-quality materials and advanced features. The highlight of the interior is the 12.3-inch infotainment system, complemented by touch-sensitive controls for the HVAC, wireless connectivity options for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple USB-C ports, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and premium BOSE speakers.

Safety and Technology

In terms of safety and technology, the new Kicks comes equipped with an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, including standard intelligent cruise control and an optional ProPILOT Assist system for lane keep assist, providing a confident and secure driving experience.

Nissan Kicks IndiaLaunch

While the new Nissan Kicks is positioned as a global SUV, its launch in specific markets such as India remains uncertain. Nissan's focus in India currently revolves around other upcoming models like an MPV based on the Renault Triber and a Nissan-badged Renault Duster. Therefore, the immediate availability of the new Kicks in India is not expected.