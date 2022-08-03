Volvo Buses India has today launched the 9600 series of luxury buses in the country. The new Volvo 9600 luxury buses are introduced in two formats - 15m 6x2 and 13.5m 4x2. They will be available in both seating and sleeper configurations from the factory itself. The Volvo 9600 is based on the company’s European design, which embodies tall boy aesthetics with generous space on the inside. The 15m seater coach will be able to offer a seating capacity of 55 passengers or 40 berths in sleeper format. The 13.5m coach, on the other hand, will be able to seat up to 47 passengers or offer 36 berths.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles, said, “The goal of our bus division at VECV is to shape the future of the Indian bus industry and to transform public mobility. I am proud to present the Volvo 9600 which takes the next step in luxury, comfort, and safety -values that all of us associate with Volvo Buses.”

Akash Passey, President, Bus Division, VECV, said, “The Volvo 9600 platform merges award-winning bus design, technology and manufacturing processes with our successful ‘Make-In-India’ journey. As the bus industry recovers from a very tough period, Bus Operators continue to count on us to deliver solutions that address the aspirations of inter-city passengers for safe, luxurious, and globally contemporary coaches.

Like its predecessors, the coaches on the Volvo 9600 platform will be manufactured at the state-of-the-art Hosakote plant, which has a track record of producing fully built Volvo premium buses since 2008.”

The Volvo 9600 platform uses the Volvo D8K(8-litre) engine, delivering a power of 350hp @2200 RPM and a peak torque of 1350 Nm @ 1200-1600 RPM. It is paired to the I-Shift automated manual gearbox. Also, the Volvo 9600 luxury bus comes with an electronic braking system (EBS,) Hill-start aid, and Electronic Stability Program(ESP).