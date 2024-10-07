Bhavish Aggarwal's Banter With Kunal Kamra: Ola electric scooters have been making headlines for the wrong reasons and if that was not enough, its founder Bhavish Aggarwal is locked in a fierce banter on social media with comedian Kunal Kamra. Aggarwal's response to Kamra's post reeks of arrogance. Being a business leader, Aggarwal should have avoided wading into 'paid tweet' allegations, calling him "Comedian ban na sake, chaudhary banne chale", and "failed comedy career", while welcoming constructive feedback. But no, Bhavish chooses to take it otherwise.

Comedian ban na sake, chaudhary banne chale.



Do your research better next time. And the offer to come and help us out in our service center remains open. Take up the challenge. Maybe you’ll learn some real skills for a change. https://t.co/4KekvB5Qbu October 6, 2024

Replying to the voices of thousands of people, who showed faith in Ola Electric, the selection of words and approach of Bhavish Aggarwal seems insulting to those facing issues with Ola Electric's after-sales service. However, if he suspected the Kunal Kamra tweet was sponsored, he could have taken a legal path rather than going down the path of hurting the sentiments of those who bought Ola scooters.

Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career.



Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs… https://t.co/ZQ4nmqjx5q — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2024

World's 'largest' electric two-wheeler manufacturer after China, as claimed by the company, has not only failed to cater to people's expectations but also appears to have lost on the fact that it's nothing without the consumers.

Ola Electric reported a 32% increase in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reaching Rs 1,644 crore. However, the company's net loss expanded to Rs 347 crore, compared to Rs 267 crore in the same period last year. In the last 30 days, the company's shares have tanked about 24%. Is it a sign that investors are also losing their trust in the EV company?

According to a recent Mint report, Ola has been receiving approximately 80,000 complaints each month, as service delays persist alongside a decline in sales. In August, the company recorded its lowest monthly sales, with 27,506 units sold—a 34% drop from July—and its market share fell from 39% to 31%.

Since its inception, Ola Electric has sold over 6.8 lakh electric scooters and currently operates 430 service stations across India, according to its website. Many users have claimed on social media that they have not received their vehicle back even after more than two months.

Last month, an upset Ola Electric customer set fire to a dealership in Karnataka, expressing frustration over the company's inadequate response to the problems with his scooter. Another upset Ola Electric user reached the showroom with a full 'band-baza' singing the popular Bollywood song 'Loot Gaye Ham Teri Muhbbat Me'.

If this was not enough, many people shared on X that their vehicles caught fire and were charred to 'death'. Ola had recalled over 1,400 vehicles over fire incidents.

In August this year, Ola launched its Roadster series ahead of Ola's IPO, with deliveries scheduled for 2025. This indicated that the bikes may still be in the development phase and were possibly rushed to market to capitalize on the IPO's momentum.

Are people putting their hard-earned money into Ola two-wheelers just to have a waiting period of months to get back their vehicle from repair? Kunal Kamra's post reflects the sentiments of thousands of Ola Electric consumers.

On the one hand, Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal is donning the hat of delivery boys to cater to customers and know the problems faced by them as well as the delivery boys, Aggarwal is hell-bent on destroying the ethos that Indian businesses offer to customers.

As one of the LinkedIn users said, "Looks like Bhavish Aggarwal is going Byjus ways and his arrogance, rudeness will just speed up this journey!"