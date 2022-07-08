Nissan Motor India today announced the start of pre-bookings for the Nissan Magnite RED Edition, which will be officially launched on July 18. The RED Edition variants are being launched to celebrate the success of Nissan Magnite in India with over one lakh bookings and 50,000 deliveries. The Nissan Magnite RED Edition is based on most popular XV variant of the Magnite SUV. Nissan Magnite RED Edition will be offered in 3 variants, Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition.

Nissan Magnite is the brand's most successful product till now, and goes up against a stiff competition like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger and Kia Sonet. Nissan Recently updated Nissan Magnite with MY22 launch, which included Dual horn, shark fin Antenna, and a PM2.5 filter.

The Nissan Magnite RED Edition gets enhanced design, including a red accent that covers the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding. Major design additions include bold body graphics, a tail door garnish, an LED Scuff plate, and a prominent RED Edition specific badge.

Inside the cabin, the Magnite RED edition has also been upgraded with added features, including a wireless charger and an ambient mood lighting. Nissan Magnite RED edition is based on most XV variant, which means, it comes with features such as 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wifi connectivity, 7.0-inch full TFT instrument cluster, LED DRLs, R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Push button Start/Stop, LED Fog Lamp, Vehicle dynamics Control, Traction Control System, Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist etc.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India, Image gallery - Exterior, cabin, features: IN PICS

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “We are excited to commence bookings for our New Nissan Magnite RED edition. Our Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV Magnite has underlined the value of Nissan's global SUV heritage for the Indian market, Nissan Magnite RED edition promises to create unique driving experiences for young, discerning audience. We are confident that the Nissan Magnite RED’s bold design, power-packed performance, comfort, advanced technologies, and connectivity features will captivate the customers and create memorable journeys.”

Live TV