Nissan Magnite to sneak a new badge soon, will retail as Mitsubishi XFC in select markets - RENDERING

Nissan Magnite is keeping the badge alive in the Indian market, and it won’t be wrong to say - the compact SUV is the bread and butter of the brand. The Magnite’s underpinnings are also used by Renault and that’s how the Kiger was born. This was exercised under the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. Hence, now the Magnite is all set to wear the Mitsubishi badge in foreign lands. Interestingly, it just won’t be another badge-replacement job. The Mitsubishi XFC compact SUV will don revised styling instead. The Japanese brand has already showcased the Mitsubishi XFC crossover concept and based on this, Theottle has come up with a digital rendering that gives a perspective of what the car would look like.

The pictures of the digitally-imagined Mitsubishi XFC were shared on Instagram, giving some perspective about the upcoming model. Starting from the nose, it is nowhere similar to the India-spec Nissan Magnie, except for the bonnet’s height. The front end gets a larger radiator grille with large housings for headlamps. Also, the chin features a bold design for the scuff plate.

Step towards the sides, the Nissan Magnite-based Mitsubishi XFC gets a slightly altered glass area with an additional quarter glass and floating effect for the roof. Talking of rear design, it gets a large rear spoiler, along with T-shaped tail lamps. Furthermore, the boot lid has some Magnite essence in it.

The interior is expected to don a Mitsubishi theme to keep the XFC distinctive from the Magnite. However, it may borrow the feature list that includes 360-degree parking camera, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay, touchscreen infotainment unit, multiple airbags, cruise control and more.

Powerplant options on the Mitsubishi XFC could also remain the same as the Nissan Magnite - 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. While the former is offered with a manual gearbox only, the latter is available with the CVT automatic as well, on the India-spec Nissan Magnite.