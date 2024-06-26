Nissan is gearing up introduce the fourth-generation X-Trail as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Officially teased ahead of its launch, the X-Trail will join the Magnite in Nissan’s lineup, following the discontinuation of the Kicks in April 2023.

The X-Trail will be available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, competing against like the Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, and VW Tiguan.

Nissan X-Trail: What to Expect?

Built on the Renault-Nissan CMF-C platform, the X-Trail will be offered in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. While it is available with a variety of petrol and hybrid powertrains overseas, the Indian market will receive only the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This three-cylinder engine delivers 204hp and 305Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. However, it remains unclear whether the SUV will feature 2WD or AWD.

Price and Competition

In the Indian market, the X-Trail will compete with the Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tiguan. Among these, the Kodiaq is also a CBU import, while the Tucson and Tiguan are assembled from CKD kits. The X-Trail is expected to be priced between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).