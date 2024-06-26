Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2760872
NewsAuto
NISSAN X-TRAIL

Nissan X-Trail Teased Ahead Of India Launch; Check What's been Revealed

Built on the Renault-Nissan CMF-C platform, the X-Trail will be offered in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 06:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nissan X-Trail Teased Ahead Of India Launch; Check What's been Revealed

Nissan is gearing up introduce the fourth-generation X-Trail as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Officially teased ahead of its launch, the X-Trail will join the Magnite in Nissan’s lineup, following the discontinuation of the Kicks in April 2023.
The X-Trail will be available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, competing against like the Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, and VW Tiguan. 

Nissan X-Trail: What to Expect?

Built on the Renault-Nissan CMF-C platform, the X-Trail will be offered in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. While it is available with a variety of petrol and hybrid powertrains overseas, the Indian market will receive only the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This three-cylinder engine delivers 204hp and 305Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. However, it remains unclear whether the SUV will feature 2WD or AWD.

Price and Competition

In the Indian market, the X-Trail will compete with the Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tiguan. Among these, the Kodiaq is also a CBU import, while the Tucson and Tiguan are assembled from CKD kits. The X-Trail is expected to be priced between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%
DNA Video
DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?
DNA Video
DNA: Amravati becomes suicide capital!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hindu Chapter' in schools and colleges!
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police 'trapped'?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak
DNA Video
DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?