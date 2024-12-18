Nitin Gadkari's Reaction On Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e: Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has praised Mahindra for its recently launched electric cars, the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e. After checking out both vehicles, Gadkari said the vehicles showcase advanced technology and reflect the capabilities of Indian companies to compete in the global automobile market.

Taking it to the social media platform 'X' (previously known as Twitter) Gadkari emphasized the pride and happiness he feels seeing Indian companies innovate in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. His post on 'X' contains a video of him inspecting the vehicle along with a few other individuals.

He said, "I was pleased to see Mahindra's two recently launched electric cars! It is a matter of joy and pride that Indian companies are also competing in the world automobile market using the latest technology. Electric vehicles are the future. Congratulations and best wishes to all those working in this direction."

महिन्द्रा की हाल ही में लाँच हुई दो इलेक्ट्रिक कार को देखकर मन प्रसन्न हुआ! अत्याधुनिक तकनीक का इस्तेमाल कर भारतीय कंपनीयाँ भी दुनिया के ऑटोमोबाईल मार्केट में टक्कर दे रही है, यह आनंद और अभिमान की बात है। इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ीयां भविष्य है। इस दिशा में प्रयासरत सभी का… pic.twitter.com/qXNYnoCITz — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 18, 2024

The Indian government has been actively promoting the adoption of EVs to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions. With government incentives and a push towards greener mobility, many Indian automakers are introducing electric cars.

Currently, Tata Motors leads the electric car market in India, offering a range of products, including the Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tigor EV, Tiago EV, and Curvv EV. Additionally, the company has some other EV models in the pipeline to extend its EV portfolio.

On the other hand, Mahindra has aggressive plans for EVs. BE 6 and XEV 9e will be followed by the launch of several new electric cars from the company in the coming years. The Mahindra has three electric models, including XUV400, BE 6 and XEV 9e.