Nitin Gadkari shares major update on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project: Travel in just 2.5 hours
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has shared an update on the New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which is expected to cut the travel time between the two cities by half.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has shared an update on the New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which is expected to cut the travel time between the two cities by half. As shared by Gadkari on Twitter, a major breakthrough has been achieved on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project at the last 20 km stretch that passes through eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park, where Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor (12km) is being constructed that includes 340 m Daat Kali tunnel. The tunnel intends to protect the surrounding wildlife.
Breakthrough achieved on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project.
The last 20km stretch passes through eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park where Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor (12km) is being constructed that includes 340m Daat Kali tunnel.#PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/cby1EmzwiJ — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 16, 2022
As mentioned by Nitin Gadkari on his Twitter post, once completed, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hours to only 2.30 hours and between Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hours to 2 hours.
Both the cities are connected to the national capital with a series of highways, already among the best in India. The newly constructed Delhi-Meerut highway has already reduced the travel time by at least an hour.
