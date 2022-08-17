Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has shared an update on the New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which is expected to cut the travel time between the two cities by half. As shared by Gadkari on Twitter, a major breakthrough has been achieved on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project at the last 20 km stretch that passes through eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park, where Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor (12km) is being constructed that includes 340 m Daat Kali tunnel. The tunnel intends to protect the surrounding wildlife.

As mentioned by Nitin Gadkari on his Twitter post, once completed, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hours to only 2.30 hours and between Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hours to 2 hours.

Both the cities are connected to the national capital with a series of highways, already among the best in India. The newly constructed Delhi-Meerut highway has already reduced the travel time by at least an hour.