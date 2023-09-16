Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha known for her roles in movies like Dream Girl, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyar Ka Punchnama, Chhalaang, and others was recently spotted at the airport in a BMW iX luxury electric SUV. The actress seems to have recently bought the opulent vehicle, although the news could not be confirmed. In the now-viral video, the actress struggled to close the EV's tailgate after she took out her luggage at the airport.

The new video shows Nushrratt Bharuccha with the BMW iX electric SUV at the airport in Mumbai. While she faces the camera someone takes out her luggage out of the car but leaves the boot lid open. Later on, the Bollywood actress moves towards the back of the car and attempts to close the lid herself. She checks out the buttons on the door but fails to shut it. Even after multiple attempts she fails to close the door.

After the embarrassing incident, Nushrratt Bharuccha asks her companion to shut the boot lid and moves ahead towards the airport. While she poses for the camera, the car's lid remains open in the background.

It is worth mentioning that the car in the incident, the BMW iX is one of the most luxurious electric vehicles in the Indian market. The electric SUV worth over Rs 1.16 crore in India is also a part of Riteish Deshmukh's garage.

The BMW iX has a 77 kWh battery pack, which drives two electric motors to provide all-wheel drive. The system output of this configuration is 326 horsepower and 630 Nm of peak torque, respectively. Impressive 425 km is the WLTP range claim.

Despite being a large SUV, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds in part because of its exceptional drag coefficient of 0.25. You can add 95 miles to your range in just 10 minutes by using a 150 kW DC fast charger.